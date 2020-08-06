NJPW Summer Struggle Night 5 took place today from Tokyo's Korakuen Hall. Six different matches made up the card, including the first two matches of the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Championship Tournament's first round.

You can see the full results below:

* Yuji Nagata defeated Gabriel Kidd

* Master Wato and Hiroyoshi Tenzan defeated Yota Tsuji and Ryusuke Taguchi

* YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hirooki Goto defeated Satoshi Kojima, Tomoaki Honma, and Togi Makabe

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Zack Sabre Jr., and Taichi defeated Yuya Uemura, Kota Ibushi, and Hiroshi Tanahashi

* SHO, Toru Yano, and Kazuchika Okada defeated Jado, Gedo, and Yujiro Takahashi in the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Championship Tournament 1st Round

* BUSHI, SANADA, and Shingo Takagi defeated DOUKI, El Desperado, and Minoru Suzuki in the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Championship Tournament 1st Round

As noted, the Summer Struggle Tour will culminate with a final show at Jingu Stadium on August 29. On that evening, the first winner of the KOPW 2020 Title will be crowned, the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi takes on Taiji Ishimori, and the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion EVIL defends against Tetsuya Naito.