New Japan Pro Wrestling star Tama Tonga was a guest on Chris Van Vliet's show recently. Tonga discussed his prior time with the Bullet Club. He also spoke about starting to break off as a solo star and what his goals will be as a singles competitor.

Tonga said that he has accomplished a lot as a tag team wrestler, and he feels the time is right for him to pursue a singles run.

"Yeah, I think it's time," Tonga said. "I've accomplished everything as a tag team wrestler. I'm a 6-time IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champ and I really don't want to reach 10. I've proved it 6 times, and I want to see what I can do as a singles competitor."

Tonga said he has a lot of goals he wants to achieve during his run, but his top goal in the company is to be the IWGP Heavyweight Champion. He said that he feels that should be everyone's goal: to be at the top.

"There's only one goal and I think it should be everybody's goal," Tonga explained. "If you're going to be a singles competitor, it's to be the IWGP Heavyweight Champion. Anything is s--t - if you're not first, you're last. That's it. Y'all can keep your Intercontinental, y'all can keep your U.S title, ya'll can keep your NEVER [Openweight Champinship]. I'll never be that because I don't want to be a fu--ing never champion. Keep all that s--t, and I think if you want to be the man, you got to be the man. And the man is to be the IWGP Heavyweight Champion."

Tonga also discussed the chances that he could make an appearance in AEW. AEW and some of its' talents have agreements where they can make appearances for the other company.

"I don't want to say no to anything because you just never know, and I'm always open to ideas," Tonga said. "I'm open to anything and, you know, money talks, baby! Money talks! Money does all the talking right now, so, AEW wants to move that route? Show me the money!"

Tonga did call out AEW stars Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega earlier this year on Twitter.

Mehdy Labriny contributed to this article.