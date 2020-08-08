- Above is video of WWE RAW Women's and Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks' latest photo shoot. Banks might be defending her RAW Women's Title at SummerSlam, if Asuka can defeat WWE SmackDown and Women's Tag Team Champion Bayley on this Monday's RAW.

- On last night's SmackDown, Stephanie McMahon announced a triple brand Battle Royal will take place on next week's show. The winner of the match gets to challenge Bayley for her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam. After that announcement, Bayley commented on social media:

"Sweet awesome delightful yahooo yahtzeee! #BayleyDosStraps creating competition, you're welcome everyone!"

Shortly after, RETRIBUTION invaded SmackDown, destroying pretty much everything at ringside. Bayley then tagged Stephanie and wondered if SmackDown was still a thing.

"Soooooo, @StephMcMahon is SmackDown cancelled?"

- Speaking of RETRIBUTION's invasion of SmackDown, WWE 205 Live took place at the Performance Center shortly after, and it looked like nothing had previously happened. The ring was back in order and matches took place as per usual.