NWA Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa appeared on tonight's AEW Dynamite to challenge AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida for her title at AEW All Out on September 5.

Rosa said she wants to put the AEW women's division on the map and facing Shida will do just that. Shida has yet to respond, but it's likely this match will go down at the PPV.

Below is the updated PPV card:

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF (AEW World Championship)

* Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy (Mimosa Mayhem Match)

* Hikaru Shida (c) vs. NWA Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa (AEW Women's World Championship)