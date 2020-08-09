- In celebration of Alexa Bliss' 29th birthday, WWE uploaded her biggest wins against Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, Bayley, and others.

- As noted, WWE Timeline debuted on the WWE Network today, focusing on the feud between The Miz and Daniel Bryan. WWE Network News is reporting the second episode, WWE Timeline: Too Damn Selfish, is ready to stream this Wednesday and features a look at the feud between Bret Hart and Owen Hart. Below is the official preview:

"Brotherly love becomes brother vs. brother as Bret and Owen Hart's sibling rivalry captivates the WWE Universe, resulting in two of the greatest matches in WWE history."

- Tegan Nox noted it was two years ago today when she suffered a devastating knee injury at the 2018 Mae Young Classic. The injuries to her knee included: dislocated knee cap, torn MCL and LCL, torn ACL, and both meniscus. Nox returned to action in June of last year.

"2 years ago today my knee exploded...the comeback story ended and is so overplayed, I've been back & I'm not going anywhere. I'll keep proving that I'm Faster, Stronger & Shinier...try me!"