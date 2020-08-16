As reported, WWE Superstar Peyton Royce competed in her first fitness competition on Saturday afternoon.

She revealed on Twitter Saturday night that she placed in 2nd and 3rd.

Peyton shared two photos of her trophies with the caption, "Ain't no telling me no."

Her husband AEW star Shawn Spears retweeted her photos and wrote, "Simply Incredible."

Spears and Billie Kay were with Peyton to cheer her on during the competition.

Below are their tweets: