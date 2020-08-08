Yesterday it was announced former NXT star Rachael Ellering (fka Rachael Evers) is set to debut on this Tuesday's AEW Dark against Penelope Ford. First working in NXT back in 2016, Ellering was released in May as part of the company wide cuts due to COVID-19.

Ellering has since commented on her upcoming match as she looks to her next chapter in wrestling.

"Oh y'all forgot about me?" Ellering wrote. "Next week is the first step in reproving myself. Proving that just because I was hidden away in a warehouse for a hot minute doesn't mean I've lost what I had before. I can't wait to earn back your support and trust. Let's start the next chapter."

Dark streams on AEW's YouTube channel at 7 pm ET. Below is the full lineup for Dark:

* Penelope Ford vs. Rachael Ellering

* Kip Sabian vs. Michael Stevens

* Rey Fenix vs. Lee Johnson

* Shawn Spears vs. Alex Chamberlain

* SCU vs. The Butcher and The Blade

* The Natural Nightmares vs. The Hybrid 2

* Private Party vs. Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison

* Billy and Austin Gunn vs. Shawn Dean and M'Badu

* Jurassic Express vs. Aaron Solow, Corey Hollis and Pineapple Pete

