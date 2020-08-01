Earlier today on Twitter, Renee Young mentioned a funny moment with her husband, Jon Moxley.

"Jon just made me PayPal him $3 to walk to the fridge to get me another Bud Light Seltzer," Young wrote.

NJPW star Rocky Romero brought up the point that Moxley is just looking to make a few extra dollars since "we are in a recession."

"Fair enough. I respect the hustle," Young responded.

A fan also asked if Renee tipped Moxley for getting her the drink. "Hell no!" Young responded.

The AEW World Champion is set to defend his title against Darby Allin on next week's Dynamite after the duo worked together this past Wednesday's in a No DQ Tornado Tag Match against Brian Cage and Ricky Starks. Allin double stomped his thumbtack embedded skateboard across Starks' back to pick up the pinfall victory. After the bout, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed their title match for next week.

If Moxley can retain the championship, he'll then have to deal with the number one contender, MJF, who had a State of the Industry Address on Dynamite. He directly addressed Moxley, calling him a "dictator" for how he acts as champion, and challenged him to a title match at All Out on September 5. Moxley has yet to say anything about MJF's comments.

