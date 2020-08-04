WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently appeared on Bleacher Report's Ring Rust Radio and gave an update on his daughter Charlotte Flair.

Charlotte reportedly underwent surgery to fix a lingering implant issue on Saturday, July 25, and while there's no word yet on when she will be back in action, word last week was that surgery went well. The Nature Boy told Ring Rust Radio that his daughter is doing great.

"She's doing great, she of course is climbing the walls," Ric said of Charlotte wanting to return to action. "I just got a text from her about a half-hour ago, 'Dad, I'm going crazy.' She is so intense and so invested in our business, in the product, in her work ethic. This surgery was something that had to take place.

"Personally, I wish she had done it earlier, but she would never ever leave without fulfilling what she felt she had to do. This was something that was bad. ... Nobody made her stay, nobody did anything. She's never going to ever be any less than 100 percent committed to the success of the company and her career and her involvement. She's doing great, but she's missing every second of it. She does not know how to turn it off. But that's what makes her how great she is. She can have the greatest match in the world and she won't rest on those laurels for one second."

Ric also praised his daughter and talked about how she's similar to him. He also pointed out one important difference.

"She's a walking, talking highlight reel," Ric said. "And when she's not working, she dresses immaculately, spends the money, she invests in her gimmick.

"She's not crazy like me. She's not wasting her money on cars and s--t like that, but when it comes to her appearance, she's gonna look like a champion. You want a champion, she is a champion."

WWE had hoped that Charlotte would be back in time for the SummerSlam on August 23, but it was reported last week that there is "no chance" that she will be cleared in time for the pay-per-view.

Stay tuned for updates on Charlotte's status.