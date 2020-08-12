- Above is a look back when Kamala crashed ROH Supercard of Honor IV. As noted, Kamala passed away earlier this week at the age of 70.

- ROH's Quinn McKay announced a Best of Death Before Dishonor PPV is happening on September 25 on traditional PPV and ROH HonorClub. Exact matches are unknown at this time, but the show will pull together the best matches over the years from that PPV.

- Zelo Pro Wrestling's Stronger Together takes place this Saturday at 8 pm ET from Chicago, streaming on FITE. Wrestling Inc. is also doing a giveaway on Twitter to watch the show for free. Below is the official announcement for the event:

NEW YORK --- August 12, 2020----FITE, the premiere global digital platform for sports and entertainment announced the worldwide pay per view carriage of Zelo Pro Wrestling: Stronger Together. The event will be streamed live on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 8pm ET from Chicago, IL from Joe's on Weed Street to all PPV buyers via the FITE platform. There will also be a live audience, following all rules mandated by the City of Chicago and the CDC for a safe and entertaining evening. "Pro Wrestling is in the DNA of Chicago. It has always been an event that brings people together – regardless of age, gender, race, occupation, education – and gives them an opportunity to escape the stresses of daily life," said Zelo Pro Promoter, Matt Bacaling. "We need that, now, more than ever. We have found an opportunity to do so in a safe and over-cautious manner for all attendees and everyone involved, and we couldn't be more excited!" Stronger Together is headlined by Women's Champion, Laynie Luck vs. Brooke Valentine -- plus former WWE superstar, Aidan English aka Drama King Matt Rehwoldt, Elayna Black, J Fowler, Jay Raves, Missa Kate, Blackheart Battalion, Cole Radrick + more. (card subject to change)