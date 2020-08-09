As reported earlier tonight, former WWE star Kamala (James Harris) passed away at age 70.

The cause of Kamala's death has been reported by Jason King from Bleacher Report.

King shared on Twitter that he reportedly spoke with Kamala's wife, who revealed that her husband went into cardiac arrest and passed away this afternoon.

Also according to Jason King, Kamala had tested positive on Wednesday for COVID. He was then hospitalized on Wednesday night.

WWE's statement about Kamala's passing is available to read by clicking here.

Below is Jason King's tweet about speaking to Kamala's wife: