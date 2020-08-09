As reported, former WWE star Kamala has passed away at age 70.
WWE has released the below statement about his passing.
WWE is saddened to learn that James Harris, known to WWE fans as Kamala, has passed away at age 70.
Under the frightening face paint of Kamala, the 6-foot-7, 380-pound Harris battled the greatest Superstars in sports-entertainment history, including Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker and Andre the Giant.
He terrorized opponents and thrilled audiences in Mid-South, World Class Championship Wrestling, WCW and WWE until 2006.
WWE extends its condolences to Harris' family, friends and fans.
The circumstances of Kamala's passing are not yet known.
Look back at the memorable career of Kamala, "The Ugandan Giant," with these classic photos.https://t.co/tEqmciumam— WWE (@WWE) August 10, 2020