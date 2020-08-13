Marty Jannetty of "The Rockers" fame made headlines last week by seemingly confessing to killing a man when he was a teenager. The man allegedly attempted to sexually assault Jannetty, which Jannetty responded to by using a brick to kill him and then dumped the body in the Chattahoochee River in Georgia.

That has prompted the Columbus, Georgia police department to investigate the claims, although they state it's not a priority. Ryback discussed Jannetty's confession on "Ryback TV Shooting Blanks Wrestling Report With Raj Giri."

"I don't think he directly said he murdered him but he heavily implied it, if I'm not mistaken. Then I saw he came out and said he never killed the person but kind of altered the story a bit… I don't know. I don't know what's going on, but I've met Marty several times and he's always been nothing but kind and respectful," stated Ryback. "He's always smiling and happy. He's one of those stories of old school pro wrestling, with the negatives of the business for a lot of the guys that have gotten into it.

"It sucks to kinda see, and it can't be easy as you're figured in for a part of your career. Then the guy you tag with goes on to make millions, and millions, and millions of dollars and you don't. That alone can mentally, probably, play a huge role in your life if you're still in that life. And he's still in that life, and that's most pro wrestlers. It's just one of the negatives.

"Hopefully he didn't kill a man because, obviously, that kinda stuff – it's not like, 'Oh, a certain amount of time has passed. You're free.' There can be very serious repercussions, as that's the case. We'll just have to wait and see."

After his initial Facebook post about apparently killing the man, Jannetty followed up with an interview with Boston Wrestling. He told them that he didn't mean for the man to die, but he did deserve "to get his ass beaten" for attempting to rape him.

"If that is the situation and he's defending himself – it's not like he [committed] cold-blooded murder. It's a little different, but it's just an odd place to go and confess that regardless," said Ryback.