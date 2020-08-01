Wresting fans on Twitter started a #NaomiDeservesBetter hashtag due to their unhappiness with how Naomi has been used on WWE television. Booker T weighed in on that hashtag and said that nobody deserves a chance, and that one should go out and earn an opportunity.

Naomi had a sarcastic thumbs-up reply to Booker on Twitter, so Ryback weighed in on social media's push for WWE to treat Naomi better on the latest episode of "Ryback TV Shooting Blanks Wrestling Report With Raj Giri."

"I agree with Booker completely. Booker's just stating his opinion and I get it when you're on the roster and on the inside and looking out at people giving their opinions. But nobody is more frustrated than the people working for that company; I can guarantee you," stated Ryback. "But the system has always been f***ing cutthroat.

"Booker got over when he came to WWE after being in WCW and he went through a ton of bulls***. He played the game and figured it out. He got himself opportunities to go out there and had an amazing, amazing career and I love Booker T. He's old school and he respects the business, but he's also a badass that knows how to get the job done.

"But at the end of the day, it comes down to the talent to f***ing figure it out. Not the people on social media saying so and so deserves a f***ing chance. That's cool as people on social media are gonna do their thing, but you just don't play into it. If people started #GiveRybackAChance then I would say, 'Shut the f*** up.' That's on me to go do it and on me to figure out the game."

Ryback stressed self-accountability from the talent and if there's something they are asked to do that they don't want to do, then that's the chance they take if they stand up for themselves.

"You gotta know when and where to do it and you gotta know if you have the pull to pull it off. That's why I say I walked out on millions of dollars and said, 'F*** you. Take me off your sh*tty TV show and I'm going home.' I had my reasons with injuries and there were a lot of things. But that's what Booker is talking about – it's on you. It's not about the Jeffreys and Karens on social media to get you a push," said Ryback.

"This is the social media trend – everyone is pulling for you when you're not being used. And the moment you're being used, it's, 'You f***ing suck. You don't deserve sh*t.' That's why you stay off of it and just f***ing learn the game and it falls on you. At the end of the day, the talent agree to go out there and do whatever is asked of them. So it's their fault."

Raj then cited people, saying Bret Hart taking wrestling too seriously and Stone Cold Steve Austin refusing to job to Brock Lesnar are both examples of people who actually cared about the end result in wrestling.

"That's the game. It's a fake bulls*** world and you either care about it or you don't," stated Ryback. "It's okay if you don't, and there's nothing wrong with that, but you can't start a hashtag and all of a sudden you're gonna be world champion. Maybe that's the way the game will work in five more years but right now it's not how it works."