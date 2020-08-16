- Above, Tyler Breeze defended the UpUpDownDown Championship against Zelina Vega, beating her in Fatal Fury: King of Fighters.

- Yesterday, newLEGACYinc and AEW star Evil Uno teamed up for the charity drive, Fighting Back 10. A 12-hour livestream took place on Twitch where 100% of donations were given to the Canadian Cancer Society. The drive raised over $55,000 for the group. Other wrestlers who appeared during the livestream included: Colt Cabana, Dakota Kai, Xavier Woods, and Brodie Lee.

pro wrestling says f--- you, cancer.



thank you all so much once again. what an insane day & night. you are all amazing and we couldn't do this without you.



huge thanks to @EvilUno @ColtCabana @thechrisdenker @DakotaKai_WWE @XavierWoodsPhD @ThisBrodieLee



we love you all! pic.twitter.com/2ez9yWbmD7 — newLEGACYinc (@newLEGACYinc) August 16, 2020

- WWE announced yesterday Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio at SummerSlam will now be a Street Fight. Previously, only Dominik would be allowed to bring weapons to the match, but now Rollins is allowed to use weapons, as well. SummerSlam takes place next Sunday at 7 pm ET (Kickoff at 5 pm ET) on the WWE Network. Rollins has since commented about the change:

"It's not often a career begins and ends on the same night. #SummerSlam. Street Fight. For the Greater Good."