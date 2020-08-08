Seth Rollins is taking a wait-and-see approach with regard to Raw Underground, the shoot-style fighting segment that debuted this past week on Monday Night Raw.

"It is something out-of-the-box, and our audiences are always begging for something fresh and different," Rollins told The Gorilla Podcast in an interview. "My verdict is TBD, let us what happens. It might end up being ridiculous in a good or bad way. Who knows?"

Rollins added that the new concept piqued the interest of fans, as evidenced in the latest Raw viewership numbers.

"Obviously, it worked in the first week since we saw a bump in viewership. Now, can we keep the ball rolling? Let's see. I had no idea what to expect when I first saw it (Raw Underground) mentioned on the sheet.

"When I watched it back, I wasn't entirely offended by it, especially since it's a brand new idea. I want to see what it turns into down the road. It is 2020 and anything can happen. Obviously, we are all hoping for the best," stressed Rollins.

During the podcast, Rollins provided an update on his fiancé Becky Lynch, who is pregnant with their child.

"It has been a big change for her, to go from 100 miles per hour to zero, trying to find new goals and focus. You could say, 'well her focus is on being a mom.' But, when you get a kid in there, all you're doing is keeping it alive, ensuring that everything looks good. There isn't much work to do from her side.

"We are halfway through this pregnancy, and when things get back to normal, and we do live events, we will have a new carry-on piece of luggage. That will be interesting," concluded the Monday Night Messiah.

Rollins will face Dominik Mysterio at the upcoming SummerSlam event.

