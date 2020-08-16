On Friday's SmackDown, Mandy Rose challenged Sonya Deville to a Hair vs. Hair Match at next Sunday's SummerSlam. This came after Deville's attack on Rose two weeks ago where she cut her former friend's hair.

The two continued their storyline on Twitter with Deville saying thanks to hard work she always eventually gets what she wants, and she wants Rose to give her a fight.

"There's not a thing in my life that I wanted and didn't eventually get, and it's not cause I'm spoiled or had things handed to me, it's because I don't take no for an answer," Deville wrote. "Where there's a will there's a goddamn way. SummerSlam won't be any different. #BaldMandy I don't want it to be easy, I want a damn fight, I want the Mandy that came to play two weeks ago, I want to have to be carried out of the ring when we are done! I dare you Mandy to step the hell up."

"You think you saw a different side of Mandy two weeks ago?" Rose responded on social media. "Oh hunny, you ain't seen nothing yet. Trust me when I tell you, I will end you at SummerSlam and finally shut your annoying ass once and for all."

In the last of her tweets, Deville called Rose "weak-minded" and fully expects Rose to break under the pressure at the PPV.

"That being said I don't think you have it in you," Deville continued. "I think your weak-minded, I think you put a band-aid on those insecurities and I think you're going to break under the pressure, I think my aggression and intensity is going to overwhelm you. I'm gonna win."

Rose responded again, believing her former buddy is delusional, and "Daddy" Deville will soon be "Bald Daddy."

"You keep talking about insecurities, don't you think your the one with all the insecurities?" Rose wondered. "You came after your best friend first because why? She was getting more attention? You're delusional. At least your new nickname will actually make sense now. #BaldDaddy"

SummerSlam begins at 5 pm ET with the Kickoff and the main card at 7 pm ET. Although not officially announced, it's likely to take place at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

