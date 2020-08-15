Jon Alba of MyNews13 is reporting WWE has signed an agreement with Amway Center (Orlando, Florida) to run shows through October 30. No fans are allowed in the building, meaning WWE will likely not be doing events with a live audience until at least that date.

Previous reports had WWE hoping it could restart its live events schedule at the end of September, but with how the pandemic is unfolding in the U.S. that plan obviously changed.

As seen in the images below, WWE has already begun loading into Amway Center where it will tape future RAW, SmackDown, and PPV events, including SummerSlam. WWE is reportedly expected to have virtual fans show up on the large LED boards at the Amway Center.

It's already been confirmed next Friday's SmackDown is scheduled to be live — outside of the Performance Center — but the official location was not yet announced. WWE is reportedly pushing for more live programming going forward in an attempt to increase dwindling TV ratings.

The NXT brand will not be impacted by the main roster move to the Amway Center as the current plan for the black and yellow brand is to remain at the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

A rep from the City of Orlando tells me and @MyNews13 #WWE has a use agreement with Amway Center through Oct. 30 with no fans present in the building.



So barring an amendment in the agreement, no live fans through October, but WWE gets arena access for all events through then. — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) August 15, 2020