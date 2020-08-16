As noted earlier at this link, Phillip A. Thomas II, 24 from South Carolina, was arrested outside of the home of Sonya Deville early Sunday morning.

Phillip Thomas has been charged with aggravated stalking, armed burglary of a dwelling, attempted armed kidnapping, and criminal mischief. Thomas is also being held without bail.

Police said he was spotted by the homeowner, who left with a guest in a car and called 911. Thomas was still on the property when police arrived and "was carrying a knife, plastic zip ties, duct tape, mace, and other items, and told deputies he was planning to take the homeowner hostage."

Sonya Deville took to Twitter to release the below statement about the harrowing incident:

Thank you everyone for your love and concern. A very frightening experience but thankfully everyone is safe. A special thank you to Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office for their response and assistance.