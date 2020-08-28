As previously reported, a temporary injunction hearing was held on Thursday regarding the attempted kidnapping of Sonya Deville on August 17th. Wrestling Inc. has learned that Sonya's temporary protection injuction has been extended to at least November 12th at 10am, which is the next court date.

Phillip A. Thomas II attempted to abduct Deville on the night of August 17th from her home. According to court documents, Thomas broke into Deville's home while carrying a backpack containing plastic zip ties, duct tape, pepper spray, window punches, extra clothes and a condom. Disturbing details of the attempted abduction from Deville's testimony are available here.

Thomas' attorney had argued for a $2 million bail, which was denied out of concern for Deville's safety and the safety of other members of her family. Deville also filed a motion to have evidence sealed, which included messages identifying her family members as well as photos which contain her home address.

Thomas remains incarcerated in the Hillsborough County Jail with charges of Aggravated Stalking (third degree felony), Armed Burglary of a Dwelling (felony punishable by life), Armed Kidnapping for Ransom or Reward or Hostage (felony life), and Criminal Mischief for Less Than $200 (second degree misdemeanor).

Deville last appeared on television at SummerSlam last Sunday, losing a "Loser Leaves WWE" match to Mandy Rose. While she lost the match, she is reportedly not leaving the company.