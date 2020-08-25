WWE has officially announced Breezango will challenge Imperium for the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles this Wednesday night.

Tyler Breeze and Fandango became the No.1 contenders to the NXT Tag Team Championship on the NXT Takeover: XXX Pre-Show after defeating Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch and Legado del Fantasma.

Imperium's Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner won the titles on the May 13, 2020, edition of WWE NXT.

As announced earlier today, former WWE Intercontinental Champion Wade Barrett (Stu Bennett) will join tomorrow's NXT announce team. The NXT commentary gig for this week is just a one-shot deal for now.

WWE NXT airs every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network.