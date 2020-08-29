Taiji Ishimori won the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship against Hiromu Takahashi at today's NJPW Summer Struggle in Jingu. Ishimori focused on Takahashi's bad shoulder the entire match and eventually forced him to tap out to the yes-lock.

This is Ishimori's second reign with the title. Takahashi held the title for 237 days, winning it back at Wrestle Kingdom 14.

