At the beginning of last night's SmackDown, fans may have noticed a slight change from the usual WWE TV rating. Going back to July of 2008, WWE made the move to have its TV programming becoming predominantly PG, but last night's show was rated TV-14.

We'll have to wait until next Friday to see if that rating remains the same for the blue brand, but it's fair to say WWE is looking to shake things up as ratings have declined for both RAW and SmackDown throughout 2020.

As noted, WWE is reportedly headed to Amway Center in Orlando, Florida to give a new venue for fans to check out. Since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, WWE has held its shows out of the Performance Center.

WWE has also already confirmed next Friday's SummerSlam go-home episode of SmackDown will be live — and not in the Performance Center.