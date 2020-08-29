AEW announced tickets are now on sale for next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite (starting at $35) and next Saturday's All Out PPV (starting at $50). A paying audience returned to AEW on this past Thursday's Dynamite with Daily's Place being filled to about ten percent capacity.

As noted, social distancing, wearing of masks, and contactless merch/convenience stores were enforced at the venue.

Below are the announced matches for next week's Dynamite:

* Jon Moxley vs. MJF's lawyer Mark Sterling

* Santana and Ortiz vs. Best Friends

* Chris Jericho vs. Joey Janela

* Private Party and SCU (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian) vs. Young Bucks and Jurassic Express (Winners of the match face each other at All Out)

Here is what the PPV is currently looking like:

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF (AEW World Championship)

* Hikaru Shida (c) vs. NWA World Women's Champion Thunder Rosa (AEW Women's World Championship)

* Hangman Page and Kenny Omega (c) vs. (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

* Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy (Mimosa Mayhem Match)

* 21-man Casino Battle Royale for a shot at the AEW World Championship (Darby Allin, Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, Eddie Kingston, The Blade, The Butcher, Fenix, and Pentagon Jr., TBA)

* Big Swole vs. Britt Baker

* Private Party vs. SCU (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian) or Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy)

* Dark Order (Brodie Lee, Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, and Grayson) vs. The Natural Nightmares, Matt Cardona, and Scorpio Sky