Tonight's AEW Dynamite was a live episode, featuring a live crowd that filled about ten percent of the Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Social distancing, wearing of masks, and temperature checks upon entrance were enforced at the venue. As seen in the photos below, if fans wanted merchandise, they could order online, and then were notified for a contactless pickup.

For fans who wanted food or drink, there was a contactless convenience store ready to go. Restrooms were even monitor from the outside, so only a few fans could go in at a time, and it was six feet apart rules. During the AEW Dark tapings only friends, family, sponsors were allowed in the venue, other fans that had tickets were booted out until Dynamite began.

After the show, Chris Jericho talked to the crowd for a minute and called it a historical night.

"Listen, shut up for a second," Jericho began as the crowd chanted at him. "Let me just say this — like me, don't like me, I don't give a damn. But I will say this, tonight was a historical night. We appreciate you being here. We thank you for being here. It's a night I won't ever forget. The night live crowds came back to AEW!"

As noted, AEW President Tony Khan addressed the fans before the show, which you can check out here.

