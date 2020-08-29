NJPW Summer Struggle in Jingu featured Kazuchika Okada vs. El Desperado vs. Toru Yano vs. SANADA to determine the inaugural KOPW 2020 champion. While Okada tried to submit Desperado, Yano jumped in from behind with a roll-up on Okada for the pinfall win.

There's no physical championship belt, but a trophy was awarded to Yano. The champ will defend the title throughout the rest of the year with stipulations being voted on by the fans for each match.

