During this morning's episode of Get Up ESPN, Triple H appeared on the show to discuss the ongoing build toward this month's NXT "TakeOver: XXX" event. "The Game" didn't waste much time issuing out a challenge when the topic came to Pat McAfee and Adam Cole.

"We have a big TakeOver pay-per-view in a few weeks, August 22, NXT TakeOver: XXX. My call out to Pat McAfee is to put your money where your mouth is, let's see how bad you are," Hunter said. "Pat McAfee versus Adam Cole on that stage [is a] massive match. Let's see what you've got, Pat. You think you're a tough guy? There's going to be no pads, there's going to be nobody kicking a ball, there's just going to be two guys one-on-one, going at it."

As of this writing, there has been no official response from McAfee. He did take to Twitter after the challenge was made and wrote, "A lot just happened".

As noted, last night's NXT closed with a pull-apart brawl between the McAfee and Cole, which ended with Pat, a former NFL punter, delivering a punt kick to Cole's face. Adam remained incapacitated on the floor as the show went off the air.

This was another incident building the feud between McAfee and Cole, which first began on The Pat McAfee Show podcast last month. During the show, a heated moment occurred where McAfee continued taking verbal shots at Cole until the former NXT Champion shoved a microphone to the ground and yelled at McAfee. He then shoved the co-host of the show and stormed off.

Cole has not been active on Twitter since before the incident. McAfee, however, took to social media after the show and fired more shots at the leader of The Undisputed Era.

"How much was I supposed to take from this beta who is a MANIAC? Blows up on my show, breaks s--t, pushes Ty. Then..I take time out of MY HONEYMOON, so we can hug it out. Then he LOSES HIS MIND AGAIN.. assaults me w/ a bottle & I'M THE 1 THAT GETS KICKED OUT? How's that fair?," McAfee tweeted.

