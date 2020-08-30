- Above is the WWE Payback Kickoff pre-show video with host Charly Caruso, Peter Rosenberg and three WWE Hall of Famers on the panel - JBL, Jerry Lawler and Booker T. Tonight's Kickoff will feature tag team action with The IIconics vs. Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott. You can click here for full Payback coverage.

- Triple H took to Twitter this evening to hype tonight's Payback match between RAW newcomer Keith Lee and Randy Orton.

"The man that in many ways defines what a @WWE superstar IS... and the man that in many ways defines what they WILL BE in the future... In my opinion...this match is a special moment in time," he wrote.

This will be Lee's WWE pay-per-view debut as an official member of the main roster. It's believed that he will debut another new theme song tonight.

Below is Triple H's full tweet on Lee vs. Orton: