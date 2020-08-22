On last week AEW Dynamite it was Tag Team Appreciation Night featuring Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard and the Rock 'N Roll Express. During their segment, The Young Bucks and FTR joined them in the ring where both teams were praised as the greatest tag team of today. Arn Anderson going with FTR and RNR Express picking Matt and Nick Jackson. Tully Blanchard didn't see tag team gold around either teams' waists and thought that was the only thing that mattered when you talk about being the greatest.

FTR ended up attacking RNR Express and have now officially aligned themselves with Blanchard. On tonight's show, FTR defeated Private Party with Blanchard in their corner. After the match, Wheeler said in an interview with Alex Marvez that they wanted to be the best, and to do that they need to learn from the best. Tully then explained the path FTR needs to follow to get the gold.

Also, it should be noted FTR currently stands for "Fear the Revelation."

On next week's Dynamite is a Tag Team Gauntlet Match (featuring The Natural Nightmares, The Young Bucks, Best Friends, and FTR) with the winners receiving a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Champions Hangman Page and Kenny Omega at All Out on September 5.