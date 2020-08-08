Could former WWE star Tyson Kidd make a miraculous return to the squared circle?

Natalya has shared a video on Instagram of her husband running the ropes and displaying a lot of agility. In the video, Kidd is also seen wrestling Natalya and then doing a headstand on the top turnbuckle.

While Natalya has previously shared workout videos of Kidd, this is the first time Kidd has been seen back inside a wrestling ring, sparking rumors of his potential comeback.

Since suffering a career-ending neck injury in 2015, Kidd has worked with WWE as a full-time producer.

Earlier this year, Kidd told Spencer Love on the Conversations With Love that he was "at peace" in his role as a producer even though he attempted to make a comeback as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match.

"Over the last few years, I tried to do something at Royal Rumble. They (WWE officials) examined my neck, which has been doing fine, but not well enough to take the risk. I haven't wrestled in almost five years, and I'm at peace with that. I love what I do now, which is working with fighters," he said back in May.

Could Kidd follow in the path of Shawn Michaels, Daniel Bryan, and Edge to overcome the odds and return from a career-ending injury?

You can view Natalya's video below: