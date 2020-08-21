WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon will kick off tonight's SummerSlam go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX.

WWE just announced that Mr. McMahon will open tonight's live broadcast from the Amway Center in Orlando, which has been transformed into WWE ThunderDome.

Tonight's SmackDown will mark WWE's return to live TV amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the official debut of The ThunderDome. Below is the updated line-up for tonight:

* Vince McMahon will open the show

* WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles defends against Jeff Hardy

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura defend against Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado

* Big E vs. Sheamus

* WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman delivers one final message before SummerSlam

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.