WarnerMedia executives are reportedly pleased with AEW's weekend ratings from the special Saturday airing of Dynamite on TNT.

It was noted by PWInsider that WarnerMedia officials are "extremely happy" with the ratings, which allowed TNT to have three of the top five rated broadcasts in the 18-34 demographic on cable for Saturday night as the NBA Playoffs were the top two broadcasts of the night, and AEW ranked fifth.

The AEW ratings also told the network that the Dynamite audience followed the product from its usual home on Wednesday nights to Saturday, even with WWE NXT "Takeover: XXX" taking place at the same time.

Dynamite will air this coming Thursday due to the NBA on TNT schedule, but will return to its normal timeslot for the September 2 episode. Dynamite will air live for the next few weeks to build to the All Out pay-per-view on Saturday, September 5.

