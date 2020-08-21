Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Christy Olson joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* AEW welcoming back fans

* NXT seeing a viewership bump

* WWE's ThunderDome sneak peak

* Backstage news on Bruce Prichard's WWE role

* WWE NXT losing it's head writer

* Prince Mysterio

* Liv Morgan vs @WWE

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman's interview with NJPW Strong's Alex Zayne. Featuring Zayne discussing:

* Learning to wrestle in the backyard

* His career in the hip-hop industry

* Going viral last summer for his 630 senton

* How he got involved with NJPW

* His recent NJPW Strong appearance

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. mailbag discussing whether you would feel safe attending a live AEW Dynamite taping

You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily by subscribing to the show on iTunes. Please leave a comment or rating when you visit our iTunes page!