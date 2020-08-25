Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!WW The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

EJ Cameron joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Vince McMahon's latest last minute WWE RAW changes

* WWE fans sharing offensive images in the ThunderDome

* Keith Lee's RAW debut

* The WWE Payback card

* RETRIBUTION's attack on the Mysterios

* AEW Dynamite seeing a slight drop in viewership on Saturday

* Shaq's reported interest in working with AEW

Wrestling Inc. President Raj Giri's interview with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing what you think of Keith Lee's new theme music and ring gear

