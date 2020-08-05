Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!WW The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE naming a new President/CRO

* RAW seeing a slight bump in viewership

* WWE naming the new faction "RETRIBUTION"

* Austin Theory's mysterious suspension

* Marty Jannetty apparently confessing to murder

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman's interview with WWE Hall of Famer DDP. Featuring DDP discussing:

* His family recovering from COVID-19

* Turning down a Small Business Administration loan

* The growth of his at-home business

* Jake Roberts moving out of his house

* The Rock becoming co-owner of the XFL

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing which Wednesday Night War show you are more excited for

