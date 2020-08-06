Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* The Pat McAfee - Adam Cole NXT Confrontation

* Matt Cardona's AEW debut

* Eric Bischoff's AEW debut

* WWE changing up their WWE TV tapings schedule

* Georgia police now looking into Marty Jannetty's Facebook claims about murder

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman's interview MLW's Brian Pillman Jr. Featuring Pillman discussing:

* His upcoming OVW TV debut

* Working for Al Snow

* Wanting out of his MLW deal

* Wanting to be in AEW

* Possibly reuniting with Davey Boy Smith Jr

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at which show you enjoyed more last night, WWE NXT or AEW Dynamite

