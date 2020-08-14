Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE reportedly beginning a "long term residency" at the Amway Center

* WWE possibly bringing fans to events via LED screens

* AEW and NXT seeing viewership dips

* AEW releasing three talents

* Randy Orton ragging Matt Jackson

* Backstage news on plans for AJ Styles at WWE SummerSlam

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman's interview with former WWE Superstar Ariane Andrew. Featuring Ariane discussing:

* Her recent AEW appearances

* Dealing with toxic fans on social media

* Tagging with Nyla Rose as part of The Deadly Draw

* How her AEW appearances came together

* Reconnecting with WWE's Naomi

* Her pro wrestling future

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. mailbag discussing which AEW release you would have liked to see stay with the company

