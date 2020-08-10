Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Kevin Reilly leaving WarnerMedia

* Backstage news on WWE unhappiness over ratings losses to AEW

* Backlash to Chris Jericho hitting the road with Fozzy

* Matt Hardy saying Sammy Guevara nearly killed him

* RETRIBUTION invading Smackdown

* WWE looking to get back to live TV shows

* Rey Mysterio reportedly re-signing with WWE

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman's interview with The Blue Meanie and Josh Shernof. Discussing:

* The evolution of Mind of The Meanie

* Working with FITE to provide alternate commentary for SummerSlam

* Drew McIntyre as WWE Champion

* Dominik Mysterio's WWE push

* GCW as the "heir apparent" to ECW

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at RETRIBUTION

You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here.