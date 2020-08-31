Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!WW The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Roman Reigns winning the WWE Universal Championship

* Paul Heyman being paired with Roman Reigns

* WWE Payback fallout

* Thursday's AEW Dynamite viewership

* Austin Theory's return to NXT

* Marty Scurll not involved with recent ROH TV tapings

* Backstage news on AOP's WWE future

* Naito becoming the latest NJPW IWGP Champion

Nick's interview with former WWE Superstar Rob Van Dam. Featuring Van Dam discussing:

* How he is using marijuana to treat himself

* His 2006 drug arrest and how Vince McMahon handled it

* A stoner term Vince McMahon was not familiar with

* His new Celebrity Slots game

* His pro wrestling future

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing what you all think of Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman's pairing

You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here.