Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!WW The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Roman Reigns returning at WWE SummerSlam

* WWE SummerSlam fallout

* Karrion Kross capturing the WWE NXT Championship

* Jeff Hardy winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship

* Backstage news on WWE ThunderDome operations

* The return of Talking Smack

* Brody Lee capturing the AEW TNT Championship

Nick's interview with former WWE Superstar Aiden English. Featuring Aiden discussing:

* Returning to independent pro wrestling for Zelo in Chicago

* If his WWE release caught him by surprise

* A possible "Rusev Day World Tour"

* His time on commentary for WWE

* What his next pro wrestling steps are

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing what the best pro wrestling show of the weekend was

You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here.