Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast.

Today's episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Shane McMahon possibly taking over WWE RAW creative

* #FireVelveteenDream

* Backstage news on nixed plans for the WWE Smackdown tag titles

* Paul Heyman seemingly confirming Renee Young's WWE departure

* WWE testing it's ThunderDome tonight

* Bret Hart documentaries being pulled from the WWE Network

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman's interview with former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas. Featuring Korderas discussing:

* Reports that Renee Young is leaving WWE

* His time working with Renee on Aftermath

* Renee's commentary work

* Mike Chioda joining AEW

* RAW Underground

* RETRIBUTION

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at how you feel about Shane McMahon possibly taking over WWE RAW creative

