Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast

Today's episode features:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* The Rock reportedly becoming part owner of the XFL

* WWE SummerSlam location update

* WWE's backup plans if they can no longer film in Florida

* WWE reportedly planning another Draft

* The Fiend attacking Alexa Bliss

* Eddie Kingston signing with AEW

* Exclusive details on Matt Cardona's AEW deal

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman's interview with Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer. Featuring Meltzer discussing:

* Mainstream media and investors scrutinizing WWE more closely

* CM Punk's future with WWE

* A possible "Friday Night War" between WWE and AEW

* Details on AEW's upcoming second TV show

* Crossover between AEW and NXT fans

* If Vince McMahon watches AEW

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at The Rock reportedly becoming part owner of the XFL

