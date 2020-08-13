Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Backstage news on unhappiness in WWE

* WWE adding indie content to the WWE Network

* The latest on the WWE SummerSlam location

* MVP teasing Samoa Joe returning to action

* Velveteen Dream's NXT return

* Johnny Gargano reportedly taking a scary bump

* The newly designed AEW TNT Championship

* AEW's plans for Jungle Boy

Wrestling Inc. correspondent Scott Fishman's interview with American Gladiator's Mike O'Hearn

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at which show you enjoyed more last night, WWE NXT or AEW Dynamite

