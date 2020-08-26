Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!WW The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Wade Barrett joining the WWE NXT announce team

* WarnerMedia executives' reported reaction to AEW Dynamite's Saturday viewership

* Backstage news on Cody dropping the AEW TNT Championship

* WWE RAW seeing it's best viewership in months

* How much WWE is paying the Amway Center

* Keith Lee's comment on his new theme music

* A former WWE writer's comments on Kofi Kingston's WWE Title run

Nick's interview with former WWE Superstar and recent AEW wrestler Matt Cardona (aka Zack Ryder). Featuring Cardona discussing:

* Secretly hoping for his WWE release

* How he and Cody Rhodes became friends

* His recent AEW appearances

* His future with AEW

* Possibly defending his Internet Championship on the indies

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at Wade Barrett being added to the WWE NXT announce team

