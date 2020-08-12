Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!WW The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE RAW losing to AEW Dynamite in key demos

* Ric Flair's response to Randy Orton

* Backstage news on RAW Underground week two

* CM Punk's RETRIBUTION tease

* ROH resuming TV tapings

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman's interview with Jeff Cobb. Featuring Cobb discussing:

* Wrestling on NJPW Strong

* Safety precautions at the NJPW Strong tapings

* A potential IWGP US Title shot against Jon Moxley

* His contractual status

* Appearing on AEW Dynamite earlier this year

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing who you would like to see WWE's RETRIBUTION faction

