Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast

Today's episode features:

Christy Olson joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* The passing of "Bullet" Bob Armstrong

* WWE reportedly having 38 positive COVID-19 cases

* The latest on WWE WrestleMania 37 main event plans

* Backstage news on identity of RETRIBUTION members

* WWE's new theme music production company

* New plans for the WWE Hall of Fame 2020 ceremony

* Tony Khan's pre-AEW Dynamite speech to the crowd

* Jon Moxley being named PWI's #1 Pro Wrestler of 2020

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman's interview with David Arquette. Featuring Arquette discussing:

* If he's happier as a person following his recent pro wrestling run

* Fans being cruel towards him over his WCW title run

* The WCW locker room's reaction to his WCW title run

* Wrestling backyarders

* What his pro wrestling future looks like

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman's interview with "You Cannot Kill David Arquette" Superrvising Sound Editor Jacob Bloomfield-Misrach

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. mailbag discussing which AEW All Out match you are most excited for

