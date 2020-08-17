Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Top WWE talent reportedly reaching out to AEW

* WWE ThunderDome

* Smackdown moving to TV-14

* Joseph Parks' WWE TV debut

* Shawn Michaels appearing on RAW

* Backstage news on Dewey Foley's WWE creative role

* Velveteen Dream accuser speaking out

* Ethan Page's pro wrestling future

* The scary incident at Sonya Deville's home this past weekend

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman's interview with Cassandro. Discussing:

* What an Exotico luchadore is

* Training under Rey Misterio Sr.

* Dominik Mysterio's recent caning by Seth Rollins

* AEW's Sonny Kiss

* Details on the upcoming feature film about his life

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at which WWE SummerSlam match most excites you

You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here.