A World Heavyweight Title match and more have been announced for next Tuesday's Impact Wrestling episode on AXS TV.

It was announced during last night's show that World Heavyweight Champion Eddie Edwards will defend in an Open Challenge next week.

Last night's Impact episode saw Edwards retain his title over Sami Callihan in an Open Challenge. Rob Van Dam attacked Callihan before the match.

Next week's show will also feature a No DQ match with Nevaeh and Havok vs. Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz, plus Knockouts singles action with Kimber Lee vs. Jordynne Grace.

The storyline behind Lee vs. Grace is that Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo has offered a title shot to Lee, if she can take out Grace before their rematch at Emergence Night 2 on August 25.

The No DQ tag team match was made after Havok and Nevaeh defeated Steelz and Hogan by disqualification on the July 21 Impact episode.

