WWE NXT's Wednesday, September 2 episode is expected to be preempted by the NHL Playoffs, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio.

The show will likely move to Tuesday, September 1, giving AEW Dynamite an unopposed night of their own in two weeks. WWE has yet to announce any changes for NXT's upcoming schedule.

As noted, last night's Dynamite was preempted by the NBA Playoffs — giving NXT the spotlight — and airs this Saturday at 6 pm ET.

Also on September 2, AEW was originally going to have its usual two hour Dynamite, then a one hour Countdown to hype the AEW All Out PPV on Saturday, September 5. It was reported the Countdown show is moving to September 5 and will instead be 30 minutes, likely taking place just before the AEW All Out: Buy In.

Last week, AEW President Tony Khan ran down the upcoming schedule changes for Dynamite through mid-September.

