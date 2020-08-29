WWE NXT Superstar Karen Q announced her engagement to independent wrestler Bison on social media today.

She posted a photo with the caption, "I love you @BisonUnbranded ?? Can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you! 2020:Engaged"

Earlier this month, Karen Q shared on Twitter that she and Bison bought a new home.

She made her NXT debut on February 28, 2019.

Before her NXT debut, Karen Q was in the 2018 Mae Young Classic Competition.

We here at Wrestling Inc. would like to extend congratulations to both wrestlers on their engagement.

Below you can see her announcement: